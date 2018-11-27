Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood's bedroom is just as fabulous as you would expect Take a peek inside his country estate

Claudia Winkleman made Strictly fans' day on Monday after revealing she shares her wardrobe with none other than Craig Revel Horwood. But aside from being amazed by the sight of the straight-talking judge in a dress, they also loved the sneak peek inside what appeared to be his bedroom!

The Strictly Come Dancing judge can be seen posing in front of a double bed for the hilarious snap, which Claudia captioned: "At Strictly we share everything…" As much as we love the fringed River Island number, we're just as enamoured by Craig's décor – and so were his fans. "Can we take a moment to discuss the décor behind him?" one wrote. "What is CRH doing in your bedroom or are you in his bedroom?" another asked.

Claudia Winkleman shared a photo of what appears to be Craig Revel-Horwood's bedroom

The room is just as glamorous as you would expect, with a double bed topped with a shiny blue duvet colour and cushions, and a white chest of drawers standing next to it. Craig has opted for a neutral jacquard patterned wallpaper and hung a statement silver wall decoration above the bed.

Craig has relocated to Salisbury after selling his Camden home for almost £1.2million earlier this year. The 53-year-old said it had been "emotional" selling the property, where he lived for 20 years, but appears to be settling in to life in the country. And we can see why he loves his home so much; the property has its own swimming pool and is surrounded by seven-and-a-half acres of gardens, woodlands and fields, offering him the peace and privacy he wasn't accustomed to in London.

The Strictly judge used to live in this house in Camden © Hotblack Desiato

"I feel a very lucky man to be living in my gorgeous country home. It’s just what I was looking for, a lovely living space off the beaten track," Craig wrote in Daily Mail in October. "I still experience the mad rush of London, what with touring, West End shows and all my Strictly commitments, so I don’t spend as much time at the house as I’d like. But when I’m there I can relax and recharge the batteries for the madness of my life. They say an Englishman’s home is his castle. When I’m in my country pad, I can truly live like a queen."

