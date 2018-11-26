Take a peek inside Davina McCall's colourful bedroom The TV presenter opened the doors to her family home

Davina McCall has given fans a rare look inside her gorgeous home – and her colourful bedroom! The Million Pound Drop presenter showcased her weekend beauty routine as she touched up her roots on Sunday, posing for a selfie which she shared on Instagram with the caption: "Just a normal Sunday night… I do this every three weeks. Really cannot spend hours at the hairdressers… so easy and quick to do at home… no one ever believes us!"

Not only did the post give an insight into Davina’s down-to-earth beauty routine, but also her house, showing a glimpse inside a bedroom with bright purple carpets and a lilac patterned wallpaper. Several built-in wardrobes line the walls, while another rail with chest of drawers can be seen next to the door behind her.

Davina McCall shared a glimpse inside her bedroom/ dressing room

Davina lives in East Sussex with her children Holly, Tilly and Chester. The 51-year-old put her luxurious home on the market following her divorce from husband Matthew Robertson, listing the six-bedroom property for £6.25million – double what she and Matthew paid for it in 2009.

MORE: Davina McCall introduces gorgeous new addition to her family

The gorgeous house boasts its own swimming pool, tennis court and private access to the local train station, and is set in 38 acres of private parkland. There are also four outbuildings – The Barn, The Cottage, The Coach House and The Lodge – which provide an additional eight bedrooms.

The room is colourful with lots of fitted wardrobes

Matthew and Davina were married for 17 years and are parents to three children. The couple shocked fans with the news of their split back in November 2017, with Davina's rep confirming in a statement to HELLO!: "I am very sad to say that Matthew and I have separated. Our amazing children are our number one priority, above everything else so therefore we ask for as much space and respect from the media as possible while our family goes through this difficult time."

GALLERY: 16 modern bedroom ideas you'll love

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.