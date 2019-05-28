Rochelle Humes transforms her home to create epic sleepover for daughter Alaia-Mai What a lucky girl!

Marvin and Rochelle Humes' daughter Alaia-Mai is one lucky girl! The Hit List presenters pulled out all the stops to celebrate their eldest daughter's sixth birthday over the weekend, transforming their lavish Essex home to create a fun sleepover and spa experience for the youngster and her cousins.

Rochelle couldn't resist sharing photos of the epic party she planned for her daughter on Instagram, which she said was Alaia's "dream night come true". The doting mum had turned her beautiful kitchen into a spa for the young girls, with mirrors, glass bowls with flannels, nail files and pots of moisturiser lined up along the breakfast island unit.

Rochelle Humes' kitchen was turned into a spa

Meanwhile, Alaia's bedroom had been set up especially for the sleepover, with individual teepee tents for each girl to sleep in, and their own personalised matching pyjamas. Rochelle revealed that she had organised the party via local events business The Snug Teepee Co, where a similar sleepover package for four costs £169 per party. The spa experience was provided by the same company, and costs from £15 per person.

"Alaia's 6th birthday sleepover tonight with her cousins and this is more than she could have dreamed of," Rochelle wrote on Instagram, adding: "The only trouble is now I don't think they'll want to sleep."

The post was met to a huge response from Rochelle's fans and her famous friends, many of whom were envious of the cosy set up. Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall wrote: "This is unbelievably cute. Hope she has the loveliest birthday sleepover." Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly simply commented with three heart emojis, while Kate Piper wrote: "Beyond cute – lovely memories being made."

Alaia-Mai and her cousins had a sleepover in teepee tents

Rochelle and Marvin live in Essex with their daughters Alaia-Mai and Valentina, and often share glimpses inside the beautiful residence on social media. It was recently revealed that the couple have applied for planning permission to make some changes to the family home, including building a gym and dance studio, and demolishing their garage to construct a steam room and whirlpool spa.

