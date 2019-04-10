Marvin and Rochelle Humes have some surprising renovation plans for their family home The couple live in Essex with their two daughters

Marvin and Rochelle Humes have some big plans for their family home in Epping, Essex – and they sound amazing! The couple are trying for a second time to get planning permission to build a gym and dance studio at the property, and also want to demolish their garage to build a steam room and whirlpool spa, offering facilities to rival a luxury health club.

A previous application made by the couple was turned down by the local council, so no doubt Rochelle and Marvin are hoping they are approved second time round. The presenting duo have promised to protect the character of the house with the new building, but are keen to upgrade the property to suit their lifestyle.

Rochelle and Marvin want to add a gym and dance studio to their home

Both Rochelle and Marvin follow an active fitness routine, and both regularly workout with celebrity trainer P. Mac, so it comes as little surprise that they would want to have the equipment they need to train in the comfort of their own home.

Their six-bedroom 18th-century home already appears to have undergone extensive modernisation inside, and boasts a home cinema, music room and amazing walk-in wardrobe and dressing room where Rochelle often poses to show off her stylish high-street outfits.

Rochelle recently shared a peek inside her dressing room

In a recent post Rochelle shared a glimpse inside her youngest daughter Valentina's nursery, which she is planning to redecorate to turn it into a "big girls' room". Meanwhile, the tot is also lucky enough to share a playroom with her big sister Alaia-Mai, complete with their own personalised teepee tent, huge dolls house and play kitchen.

Other highlights of the property include Rochelle and Marvin's kitchen, which has a modern white colour scheme with copper and marble accents, and the bathroom, which has a wall-mounted television where they can catch up on their favourite shows while soaking in the tub.

