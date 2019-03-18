Rochelle Humes shares a peek inside her bedroom – and fans are in love with her beautiful bed What a treat for a Monday morning!

Rochelle Humes gave fans two reasons to smile on Monday morning, after sharing a peek at her shirtless husband Marvin Humes in bed celebrating his birthday. Not only did the This Morning presenter’s fans love the sweet insight into the couple’s relationship, with Rochelle lavishing her husband with guests in honour of the special occasion, but they also enjoyed the sneak peek at their bedroom – complete with a truly luxurious bed.

"We woke him slightly earlier than he probably would have liked but, happy birthday to our one and only Mr Everything," Rochelle wrote. "I could write a caption longer than Shakespeare but it’s simple really. You are the centre of our world and we adore you. End of. I love that we laugh like kids but are grown enough to have our own. Ride or die babyyyy. I hope you know how loved you are. PS. You’re getting old now."

Rochelle Humes shared a photo of her bedroom to celebrate Marvin's birthday

The mum-of-two’s photo showed Marvin sat up in bed while opening an array of gifts scattered around him. It offered a unique look at the couple’s bedroom, which has pale grey walls, a wooden bedside table with a retro-style house phone and white lamp on it, and the highlight – a huge king-size bed with an ornate carved wooden headboard.

The bed sparked just as much attention from Rochelle’s followers as the birthday message, with many commenting to share their "love" for it. "Where is your beautiful bed from?" one asked, while another wrote: "Am I the only one here to look at that bed??" A third commented: "Happy birthday Marvin but can I just add ‘bed appreciation’ – I’m in love with your beautiful bed!"

Rochelle's beautiful home includes a huge walk-in wardrobe

Rochelle is yet to divulge where she bought the beautiful piece of furniture, but has previously shared details of other homeware, explaining that she had worked with one of her friends – interior designer Sally O’Connor – to design rooms including her daughter Valentina’s nursery, so may well have collaborated with her once again to create their luxurious bedroom.

The former pop star lives in Essex with her husband and two young daughters, and often shares glimpses of the pristine property on Instagram, showing their huge modern kitchen, stylish bathroom and her impressive walk-in wardrobe. Lucky Rochelle!

