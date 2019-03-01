Rochelle Humes shares a peek inside her incredible glam room Lucky Rochelle!

Rochelle Humes has become known for her flawless sense of style, and now she’s given fans a look at her enviable wardrobe and handbag collection with a peek inside her incredible glam room. The This Morning presenter posed for a selfie in the huge dressing room on Thursday, showing her choice of outfit to pick up her daughter Alaia-Mai from school.

As much as we loved her casual camo jacket and skinny jeans ensemble, we can’t help but get distracted by the room she is standing in, which is lined with floor-to-ceiling shelving showcasing her impressive collection of handbags, which appear to have been organised by colour.

A full-length mirror surrounded by Hollywood-style light bulbs offers the perfect spot for Rochelle to assess her outfits, while behind her there appears to be a dressing table and mirror where she can do her hair and makeup.

Rochelle lives in Essex with her husband Marvin and their two daughters Alaia-Mai and Valentina. The couple often post glimpses inside their beautiful home, which is impeccably styled and features a huge kitchen-diner, a play room for the girls, and a cosy living room with a large corner sofa where they can cuddle up with their new pet dog Ginger.

A photo posted by Rochelle in February showed the Cockapoo sat among some navy striped cushions on the sofa, showing how she and Marvin had furnished the space with a huge white wooden cabinet topped with their television, a glass vase full of white flowers, and some books.

The mum-of-two also shared a photo of Marvin and Ginger having a sleep on the corner sofa together, writing: "When the school run craziness is too much for some…" Rochelle captioned the post.

