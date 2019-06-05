JLS singer Oritsé Williams' mansion devastated in fire days after trial acquittal The fire is being treated as suspected arson

Oritsé Williams' house has been badly damaged in a fire, just days after he was found not guilty of raping a woman in a hotel back in 2016. Around 70 firefighters were called to tackle the blaze at the JLS singer's mansion in Croydon on Tuesday, which has destroyed most of the roof and second floor.

A London Fire Brigade statement read: "Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were called to a fire at a derelict property on Spout Hill in Croydon. Part of the first and second floor of a detached three-storey building were damaged by fire. A small part of the roof was also damaged. The Brigade was called at 4.27pm and the fire was under control by 6.58pm. Fire crews from Addington, Croydon, Biggin Hill, Purley and surrounding fire stations were at the scene."

Oritse Williams' house has been badly damaged by fire

The home previously belonged to comedian Ronnie Corbett, who lived there for 33 years. Oritsé hasn't lived at the property for some time, and previous photos have shown the £3million mansion in a state of disrepair, with broken windows and discarded furniture in the garden. He hasn't addressed the fire on social media.

MORE: Marvin and Rochelle Humes passionately defend Oritse Williams

The fire comes a week after the 32-year-old was acquitted of rape at a trial in Wolverhampton. Oritsé has always denied the attack, which allegedly took place after a concert in Wolverhampton in December 2016.

The #Croydon derelict house blaze is under control. Thankfully no one was injured https://t.co/107ZAm2UuY pic.twitter.com/qPqo2GyNx8 — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 4, 2019

An investigation is being carried out to find the source of the fire

The singer's tour manager Jamien Nagadhana, 32, was also found not guilty of sexual assault and assault by penetration. The jury, of eight women and four men, deliberated for around two hours before unanimously acquitting Oritsé. After the trial concluded, his former bandmate Marvin Humes shared a passionate message supporting the singer, writing: "Cleared..Not Guilty! Finally my brother @oritsemusic three years of hell is over! No-one will ever know or imagine what he's been through."

He continued: "I'm just so proud of the way he conducted himself during what has been the most awful time… he is so strong and I know he can't wait to start his life again now. We love you O."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.