EXCLUSIVE: Lorraine Kelly showcases her latest home makeover project

Lorraine Kelly has gradually been transforming each room of her new home since relocating from Dundee, and the latest room to get a makeover is her conservatory, which has been turned from an underused space to a "complete haven". The ITV presenter has proudly showcased the results of the makeover with HELLO!, which was designed in collaboration with Wayfair to create a relaxing space that is full of character.

The mum-of-one definitely fulfilled her objective; the light-filled room looks like the ideal place for Lorraine to unwind, with a cosy sofa where she can relax with husband Steve and their pet dog Angus, and quirky touches including penguin ornaments and a dog print cushion, all selected from the online retailer’s wide and affordable range.

Lorraine Kelly has shared a look inside her newly-styled conservatory

“Our conservatory is a complete haven now and is so light and airy and with gorgeous views. It's the perfect place to read the Sunday papers, have a cuppa, or just sit and have a chat with friends and family," Lorraine said. "My favourite item in here is the sofa as it’s so stylish and a beautiful colour. The scatter cushions and throws make it so relaxing and Angus will just curl up at our feet and snooze – he just loves this room!"

Lorraine said the conservatory has been transformed into "a room full of light and happiness" following the transformation, which has seen her mix a variety of prints and colours for a stylish and eclectic aesthetic.

The TV presenter has slowly been transforming each room in her house

Wayfair’s resident style advisor Nadia McCowan Hill, who worked with Lorraine on the project, said: "We loved collaborating with Lorraine Kelly on styling her conservatory. Creating a relaxing retreat that balanced comfortable hero pieces with quirky, personalized décor was a top priority for Lorraine, who wanted to use this room for 'me' time. When we first approached the design it was clear that the space was lacking in identity. It was being used partly as a dining area and partly as an entertaining space off the kitchen but it had so much potential, with a gloriously high ceiling, natural light and original features."

After seeing the results of her daughter Rosie’s new bedroom and the gorgeous guest cabin in her garden, we can’t wait to see what Lorraine does next!

