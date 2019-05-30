Get a peek at the Queen's secret entrance to State Rooms at Buckingham Palace Her Majesty has a secret door in the White Drawing Room

The Queen is just a few days away from welcoming President Trump and the First Lady, Melania Trump, for a state banquet at Buckingham Palace, and it’s likely they will gather in the White Drawing Room beforehand. The state room is often used by the Queen for audiences and small gatherings, as well as greeting guests before moving through to larger rooms to mingle.

Her Majesty will make her entrance to the event through a secret doorway, which is disguised as a mirror and cabinet and typically concealed from view. However, a new photo shared by the Royal Collection Trust has given a glimpse at the door and a rare look at the room, which is decorated in a lavish white and gold colour scheme and has ornate artwork hanging on the walls.

The Queen has a secret entrance in her White Drawing Room

Within weeks of the US State Visit, the state rooms will open to the public as part of the Buckingham Palace summer state rooms opening. The White Drawing Room is one of the 19 rooms open to the public from 20 July to 29 September 2019, and visitors will be able to guess where Her Majesty makes her entrance.

For 2019, the exhibition will focus on how Queen Victoria worked to transform Buckingham Palace from an unloved royal residence to the monarch’s main London base, carrying out extensive renovation work including the addition of the East Wing to the front, introducing the famous balcony where the royals will soon gather once again for Trooping the Colour.

The Queen recorded her Christmas message in the White Drawing Room

A new ballroom was also added to the State Rooms because the others were too small for Victoria's plans for a series of elaborate balls and concerts. Visitors to Buckingham Palace between July and September will be able to imagine the ballroom as Victoria and Albert would have known it due to a Victorian Illusion technique known as Pepper's Ghost.

