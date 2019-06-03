Peter Andre shares a peek inside his incredible Cyprus holiday home Lucky him!

Peter Andre has given fans a peek inside the beautiful holiday home he owns, after spending a week there during his children’s school holidays. The Mysterious Girl singer bought land and constructed a property in his native Cyprus many years ago, and said he feels "blessed" to be able to divide his time between there and his family home in the UK.

Sharing a montage of images from the residence on Instagram, Peter said: "Sometimes I reflect and feel so blessed that I bought this land many years ago and built this wonderful home for my family to grow up in as well as the UK. We had a blast as we always do. Short but sweet. Till next time. Love you Cyprus."

Peter Andre shared photos from his Cyprus holiday home

The property certainly looks like a beautiful place to get away from it all; with its own private swimming pool and sprawling lawns, there is lots to keep Peter’s children Junior, Princess, Amelia and Theo entertained. Meanwhile, inside the house has a modern decor, with an open plan living space that has different areas for sitting and watching TV, relaxing on the sofa, dining and cooking.

Peter also owns another house in Surrey, which he occasionally posts photos of while sharing details of his busy family life. The singer and his wife appear to enjoy cooking together at home, and even filmed their culinary series for Good Morning Britain in their spacious kitchen.

Peter owns another home in Surrey

Meanwhile, the dining room offers a stylish setting for the couple to host guests. With a black glossy table that seats up to ten guests, dark blue walls, and views out into the garden, it’s a sophisticated space for Peter and Emily to dine. The couple moved into their home in 2017 after a year living in a £5million Sussex mansion, which previously belonged to Tom Cruise.

