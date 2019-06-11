Holly Willoughby's stylist Angie Smith is selling off her gorgeous furniture – for as little as £40 Is she making a permanent move Down Under?

As the woman behind Holly Willoughby's flawless outfits, it's no surprise that Angie Smith's sense of style extends to her interiors too. The celebrity stylist filled her London home with designer homewares and on trend buys from brands including Made.com and Rockett St. George, and better still – they could be yours.

Angie is selling several pieces of her furniture on Instagram Stories, sparking speculation that she is planning to permanently relocate to Australia, after spending much of her time there in the past few months. From sofas to a super king size bed, the stylist's furniture has all been listed for sale on Instagram Stories, for as little as £40.

Angie Smith is selling her furniture - including this bed - on Instagram

Highlights include a huge Knoll Avio grey sofa, which would typically cost over £7,000, but is up for grabs for £2,000, and a blush linen super king size bed from Sofa.com, which Angie says is "good as new" and is listing for £750 instead of its retail price of £1,300.

The stylist also has another Designers Guild sofa available for £500, which she says is "pretty weathered but really beautiful". Another covetable piece is a mustard velvet armchair, which Angie is selling for £200 – half its original £399 price tag.

The celebrity stylist listed her furniture on Instagram Stories

With over 85,000 Instagram followers including Amanda Holden, Rochelle Humes, Emma Bunton, and of course, Holly, we can't imagine it will be long before these gorgeous homeware buys are snapped up. It's likely that Angie has decided to sell up after spending an increasing amount of time travelling since the New Year.

Despite spending time in Bali and Australia in recent weeks, Angie has continued to style her high profile clients, including curating Holly's This Morning outfits, as well as working with Laura Whitmore, Christine Lampard, and the Spice Girls during their reunion.

