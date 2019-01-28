Holly Willoughby's stylist gives a rare glimpse inside her home No surprise here - it's gorgeous

Holly Willoughby's stylist, Angie Smith, is known to be pretty elusive. Despite regularly posting her outfits on her personal Instagram, she has only shown her face a handful of times and generally many people don't know a whole lot about her. But, now, the 37-year-old who is responsible for not just Holly's looks but Rochelle Humes, Davina McCall and Christine Lampard's, has given a glimpse into her home and it's (predictably) to-die-for.

Uploading a photo onto her grid, she can be seen cosied up in her bed with a cup of tea and the rest of the room in full view. A total dream space which she shares with her fiancé Gavin, the walls are a gorgeous fresh light pink. She has a free standing bath in her actual bedroom (!) and a beautiful, wooden feature floor as well as a seriously inviting armchair. Girly but not over the top, the space looks very zen with potted indoor plants and soft, cosy salmon furnishings.

If you scroll back in her feed, you can actually get a glimpse at the rest of her home too. She's also owner to a very beautiful drinks trolley which she picked up at Rockett St George and her living room is incredible. Large, light and spacious, it has an old feature fireplace, a wall of stacked paintings and a gorgeous cream pouffe from Zara Home.

Clearly, her impeccable taste goes beyond just clothes. Fans can't resist asking her where she gets her home wares and she's brilliant at replying. So, if you're doing up your house or just looking for inspiration, follow her immediately. Do be warned though, you'll want to strip your house and start again from the beginning. Pink bedroom, anyone?