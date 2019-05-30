FIRST LOOK at the Love Island interiors and the £50 bedspread you'll love Snap this up while you can

The finishing touches are being made to the Love Island villa in Majorca ahead of the long-awaited series’ return on Monday – and we’ve got an exclusive first look at some of the high street homeware buys that are being used to kit out the bedroom for the 12 new islanders.

River Island home accessories are set to be used in the new villa, including a £50 bedspread that is sure to prove popular with the contestants – and viewers at home. Adding a subtle splash of colour to the bedroom, the white duvet cover and pillowcases feature a vibrant pink piped trim and is available for £40 for a single set, increasing to £50 for a double, £60 for king size and £70 for a super king size set. Currently available to buy online, snap yours up while you can!

This River Island bedspread will feature in the Love Island villa

Other pieces that will add an on-trend touch to the villa include a leopard print sequin cushion – currently on sale for £12 – and a green geometric pattern cushion that is reduced to £15 from £25. Meanwhile, a white lion head planter (£35) is another must-have set to star in the Love Island villa.

It’s not only the Love Island villa that River Island is kitting out, but also the show’s host, Caroline Flack. The TV host has launched her own collaboration with the high street store, and no doubt we’ll be seeing her wearing the range throughout the series.

The geometric print cushion is currently on sale for £12

Love Island will return to ITV2 on Monday, and the new line-up includes five women and seven men, including Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer AJ Pritchard’s brother Curtis. Other housemates who have celebrity connections include boxer Tyson Fury’s brother Tommy, and Amber Gill, who knows Ellie Brown and Adam Collard who both starred on the show in 2018.

