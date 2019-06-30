Phillip Schofield gives glimpse into huge garden at family home The TV presenter lives in Henley-on-Thames with his wife Stephanie Lowe

Over the weekend, Phillip Schofield made the most of the hot weather and spent the majority of his time relaxing in his garden at his family home in Henley-on-Thames. The This Morning host lounged in the sun, and shared a photo of himself catching the rays, while shaving in the process. In the background, a patio area can be seen with a large table and chairs, as well as a barbeque – which is no doubt being used frequently in the current weather. The star lives with his wife Stephanie Lowe, and the pair share two grown up daughters – Molly and Ruby – who both live together in London.

Phillip Schofield shared a sneak preview of his large garden

Phillip commutes to London each morning to present This Morning alongside his co-host Holly Willoughby. The star was no doubt enjoying his relaxing weekend after a stressful week. The star admitted his sadness after reading stories about him last weekend. The dad-of-two was referring to the claims which suggest Amanda Holden was left hurt after she wasn't picked to present alongside him on This Morning last year. Amanda had been a favourite to step in for Holly when she filmed I'm A Celebrity in Australia, but the presenting role was given to Rochelle Humes after Phillip allegedly campaigned for her to land the coveted role.

The TV presenter often shares photos inside his family home

Addressing the claims on Twitter, Phillip wrote: "The end of another really sad weekend. When you try for 35 years to be the easiest, most fun person to work with and you read such hurtful and wildly untrue stories from nameless 'sources'. Obviously, I'll take it on the chin. I just hope you know me better."

Amanda herself addressed the stories on her Heart FM radio show on Monday morning. The TV presenter revealed she tried to extend an "olive branch" but said her advances were "ignored". She told co-host Jamie Theakston: "I did offer to meet him for a coffee months ago, he didn't reply to my text. What can I say?" She added: "I've moved on from it, Jamie, you need to move on from it." To which, Jamie replied: "You might have moved on but I just wanted to know, is there any more to the story?" "The olive branch had been extended," probed Jamie. "Oh, yes," remarked Amanda.

