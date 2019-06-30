Jamie Oliver and his family prepare to move house So cute!

It's a very exciting time for Jamie Oliver and his family, as they are about to move into a new house. And over the weekend, Jools shared a sweet photo of the couple's youngest son, River, inside their current family home ahead of the big change. The cute snapshot was taken by the door of an empty room, presumably having been packed up ahead of the move, and River was wearing a sweet T-shirt with the slogan Baby Bird written on it. Many of Jamie and Jools' friends were quick to wish the couple good luck in the comments section, with one writing: "Hope the move goes well and you settle into the new place really well," while another wrote: "Exciting times. So happy for you guys."

Jamie Oliver and his family are moving to a new home in Essex

Jamie and Jools are believed to be moving out of their London home and into a £6million 16th century mansion in one of the UK's most picturesque villages, Finchingfield, Essex. The celebrity chef bought the mansion in late 2018 and has spent months carrying out renovation work on the property. While the work has been carried out, the family have continued to live in their home in Hampstead Heath, north London. Relocating to their new home over the summer holidays will allow for their children to settle in during the school holidays.

Jools often shares photos from inside the family's current London home

The Oliver’s new home, Spains Hall, is located on a 70-acre estate in Finchingfield, and has a six-bedroom farmhouse, three-bedroom lodge, and converted stables. It will be a big change from the city residence Jamie and Jools currently share in north London, but they may be ready to move after an intruder managed to gain access to the family home in September 2018.

No doubt the new home will be just as gorgeous as their London house – which is often pictured on Jools' Instagram account. The move will also be a positive change for the family following Jamie's restaurant chain collapse, which resulted in 1,300 people losing their jobs as a result. The father-of-five said he was "deeply saddened" at the loss of his restaurants, which included the Jamie’s Italian chain, his BBQ restaurant Barbecoa, and Fifteen. "I appreciate how difficult this is for everyone affected. I would also like to thank all the customers who have enjoyed and supported us over the last decade, it’s been a real pleasure serving you," Jamie said.

