Holly Willoughby's children get ready to go back to school – see inside star's tidy home The This Morning host has returned to the UK in time for the new school year

Holly Willoughby has been spending the summer holidays in Portugal, but with the new school year starting tomorrow, it's back to reality for the TV star and her three children. On Sunday, the This Morning host's tidy house was the envy of fellow parents after she posted a photo of her children's school shoes and bags lined up neatly ready in the hallway ready for Monday morning. "Hands up if your front door looks like this?" Holly captioned the photo. The very organised display attracted a mass of comments, with one fan writing: "I wish my front door looked like that I'm so disorganized! Right, I'm off to sort it out," while another said: "You are lucky the shoes are neatly placed Holly!"

Holly Willoughby is all prepared for the new school year

It's going to be a very different kind of school term for Holly's three children, Harry, nine, Belle, seven, and three-year-old Chester. It has been reported that they will be joining their famous mum and tutors in Australia when she goes out there later in the year to present the new series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! with new dad Declan Donnelly. It was announced on Monday that Holly had been chosen to co-host the show this year while Ant McPartlin continues his recovery following his drink-driving incident in March.

Until she jets off to Australia, it will be back to work as usual for Holly, who will be returning to This Morning with co-host Phillip Schofield on Monday to kick off the new autumn series. It has been revealed that there will be a number of changes for viewers to look forward to, including a new cooking segment with Gordon Ramsay and his daughter Tilly, as well as a mini-series with Rylan Clark-Neal and Gok Wan, titled Gok and Rylan's Life of Luxury.

During their time off, Holly and Phil enjoyed spending part of the holidays together in Portugal with their respective families, and celebrity pals including Bradley Walsh and Dragon's Den star Peter Jones. The good friends spent many fun evenings drinking tequila shots, and even attended a party at one of the family's villas, which saw Holly's husband Dan Baldwin showcase his singing talents throughout the evening.

