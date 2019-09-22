Shirley Ballas opens the doors of her London home in exclusive photoshoot The Strictly judge has a gorgeous home in London

Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas has welcomed HELLO! magazine into her London home in an exclusive interview and photoshoot. In the interview, Shirley talks about her love for new boyfriend Danny Taylor. "I just love that man," Shirley says of the handsome actor and producer. "I just want to sit there all day and stare at him. He is The One. We have a lot in common and we laugh all the time. He is part of the reason why I readjusted my life. Danny is just so magnificently special. I have met his parents and everybody likes each other. That’s a plus.” In the interview, Shirley also reveals why she sold her previous home in Los Angeles to permanently relocate back to London.

WATCH: Shirley gives us an incredible tour of her new London home

"When I got the Strictly job it made sense to come back to England. It was quite difficult to commute back and forth, and I really wanted to build my charity work. I simply can’t do that if I am on the other side of the world.”

Another reason she left LA was the realisation that her son Mark now has his own life to lead. "When I moved to LA I was single and didn’t want to be on my own. But everyone goes on to have their own life, and Mark got married. In the end I thought I might as well base myself here. Plus, I have many friends here. I didn’t overly have friends in LA. I would work and come home and watch television. I don’t think I have watched television since I have come back. I have got a new man and Strictly and my mother. I think I am going to be much happier here."

Shirley also says the current series of Strictly is shaping up to be the best. "At the launch show I try to pick up the ones who don’t have their act together, but it was like opening a bottle of champagne and all the bubbles jumped out because everybody seems so excited. There was an energy that I have never witnessed before. And I thought the pairings were unpredictable, so I think it’s going to be a very interesting show with some real surprises."

The TV star owns houses in both Los Angeles and the United Kingdom. Shirley previously told HELLO! that she is a "perfectionist" when it comes to hosting guests at her home, explaining: "I like the knives and forks to be in a straight line. I like the spoons and everything to be in the right line. I like the table to be beautiful with flowers and a nice tablecloth. I'm the hostess with the mostess."

Meanwhile, in September, we were delighted to announce that Strictly's head judge Shirley Ballas will be joining us to write an exclusive weekly column all about the hit show. As well as delivering her verdict on each week's performances on HELLO! Online, Shirley will be sharing her views on the eliminated couple and give us all the backstage news. "I'm so excited to be writing a column for HELLO! readers," she said at the time.

"I'll be bringing you all the latest news and updates from the studio, my thoughts on the show each week and what goes on behind the scenes." This will be Shirley's third series of Strictly – she took over after former head judge Len Goodman left in 2016. This year's judging panel has a new look, too. While Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood will be back in their seats, newcomer Motsi Mabuse, the sister of Strictly professional Oti, will take over from Dame Darcey Bussell, who quit in April.

