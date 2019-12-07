Strictly judge Shirley Ballas reveals her favourite way to relax at her London home Shirley moved back to London in 2019

After a busy few months working on Strictly Come Dancing, there's no doubt Shirley Ballas will be looking forward to the opportunity to put her feet up at home over Christmas. The Strictly judge relocated permanently to London from her former home in Los Angeles in 2019, and has completed a stunning renovation of her home since the move, which she unveiled exclusively in an interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine.

Speaking about her home life before her move, Shirley revealed there is nothing she loves more than entertaining, but she also can't resist a night in on the sofa watching a movie from time to time.

What's your favourite room in your house?

"My favourite room in my house is my bedroom; my private space where I can go to do my reading or listen to music."

Shirley Ballas previously lived in this home is Los Angeles

What's the first thing you do in the morning?

"The first thing I do in the morning is pick up my cell phone and call my mother to check that she's ok, and the first thing I do in the evening is call my mother to see how she's doing, and my son to see how his day went."

What's your ideal night in?

"My ideal night in after being busy working all week is to lie on the sofa and put a nice movie on with my friend Terrie, and just enjoy a beautiful movie."

The Strictly judge has relocated to the UK

What do you do in your house when no one's watching?

"What I like to do when nobody's watching at home is, when I have my shower in the morning, I listen to music - my favourite group is Alexander Jean – they wrote a beautiful rumba called Paper Planes. So I do my little rumba moves while I'm washing my hair. Do my little rolls, exercise a little bit."

What's your favourite event to host?

"When I host a dinner party at home I'm quite a perfectionist. I like the knives and forks to be in a straight line. I like the spoons and everything to be in the right line. I like the table to be beautiful with flowers and a nice tablecloth. I'm the hostess with the mostess."

When are you happiest at home?

"I'm the happiest at home when I get a visit from my daughter-in-law, BC Jean, and Mark Ballas, my son. They'll pop round for breakfast or I'll attempt to cook them a meal. That's the most special time for me."

