10 Strictly stars' dazzling Christmas decorations to inspire your festive home makeover

Strictly Come Dancing stars are used to being surrounded by glitz and glamour when they're taking part in the competition, and their homes are no different at Christmas time!

Tess Daly, Oti Mabuse, Dianne Buswell are among those who have shared peeks inside their festive home makeovers – and they're gorgeous. From Tom Fletcher's eye-catching door decor to Shirley Ballas' unconventional tree, take a look at the most incredible Christmas installations from our favourite pros, judges and contestants…



Gorka Marquez

WATCH: Gorka Marquez reveals stunning festive home transformation with Gemma Atkinson

Professional dancer Gorka Marquez and his fiancée Gemma Atkinson transformed their home for Christmas by adding a stunning tree, reindeer teddies and stockings to their living room, which features a roaring fire.

Sharing a video of Gemma and their daughter Mia decorating the Christmas tree with gold glittery flowers and a heart light feature, Gorka wrote: "Holly Jolly Christmas!! It’s never too soon for Christmas lights plus Mia is loving it this year. Well and @glouiseatkinson too."

Tess Daly

Strictly host Tess Daly and her husband Vernon Kay have a very colourful Christmas tree at home, and it has a special meaning. It is adorned with multi-coloured lights and bright ornaments, including a pink balloon dog, white gingerbread man, leopard print bauble and personalised decoration with Tess and Vernon's names, as well as handmade ornaments from their children Phoebe and Amber.

Oti Mabuse

Oti has transformed her living room into a bright and colourful haven

Oti Mabuse revealed her fancy Christmas decorations on Instagram – and she had an unlikely source of inspiration – Loose Women's Stacey Solomon! Transforming her living room, she showcased her twinkling tree which featured gold flowers as well as vibrant turquoise, purple and red baubles. Polishing off her festive decor, she added icicle lights to the curtain poles and hung festive bunting and balloons around the mantlepiece – so stunning!

After showing her followers around her living room, Oti wrote: "Check out @staceysolomon account for better ideas. I am obsessed with her stories and her creative Christmas/home décor ideas." She added: "I don't know Stacey but she seems like a fun gal."

Shirley Ballas

Shirley opted for a less traditional white Christmas tree

Shirley Ballas previously transformed her home into a Christmas grotto – and the results were incredible. Sharing a series of snaps on Instagram, the Strictly judge exhibited her unique white Christmas tree adorned with pink, red, white and silver baubles, as well as white feather snowflakes and string fairy lights. It sat on top of a circular stand in the living room and featured built-in LED lights.

She decorated her entrance hallway with floral garlands, lanterns and statues

As for her entrance hallway, the bannisters were dressed with floral garlands including red and white decorations and string lights, while a life-sized toy soldier statue and two reindeer statues had been positioned at either side of the stairs. A second green Christmas tree also stood alongside the stairs and three candle lanterns and a selection of smaller toy soldiers were showcased on the first and second steps.

Shirley's doorway is framed by a festive archway

A fan of seasonal doorscapes, Shirley's front door was framed by a green, white and silver archway that had been sprinkled with faux snow and decorated with more red, white and silver decorations. A large potted plant had been sprayed with silver glitter and decorated with a silver bow, while two further white wicker reindeer statues stood at the front.

Tom Fletcher

Tom and Giovanna Fletcher went all out for their 2021 Christmas door. As well as two multi-coloured, bauble-filled trees alongside two life-size nutcrackers, the family have two wreaths and a bauble arch installation. These decorations wouldn't look out of place in a department store – wow!

Dianne Buswell

Dianne and Joe cosied up beneath the Christmas tree

Pro dancer Dianne Buswell and her boyfriend Joe Sugg snuggled up beneath their Christmas tree. Opting for a traditional green spruce, they decorated their tree with gold lights as well as silver and gold metallic baubles.

Catherine Tyldesley

Strictly contestant Catherine Tyldesle confessed that Christmas makes her family so happy, they put up their decorations up by mid-November. Showcasing her professionally-decorated gold tree on Instagram, Catherine wrote: "It’s officially Christmas in our house!!! We have a small tree in the lounge that me and Alfie will decorate next week, our fave job! But this beautiful lot was created by the incredibly talented bunch of elves that are @perfectweddings_alt. They do our main tree every year, and every year I say “this tree is my favourite" but this one defo is!!!"

Unlike her magical gold snowflake and feather-themed tree, positioned in front of her glass garden doors, Catherine revealed she also has an elegant garland winding up her staircase, complete with white lights and dark blue baubles.

Caroline Quentin

Actress Caroline Quentin, who starred in the 2020 show, revealed that she'd put her tree up in November, writing: "Whassup? Trees up. Bit earlier this year but what the hell. Why not." Resting upon a wicker stand, the Strictly contestant's tree beamed with twinkly lights, casting a warm glow about her living room. Look closely and you'll spot a number of Santa, penguin and angel ornaments as well as stars and hearts.

Luba Mushtuk

Luba Mushtuk's tree was so gorgeous! The glamorous pro dancer has pink glittery baubles which were entwined with gold wired flowers and white snowflakes.

Nadiya Bychkova

Dancer Nadiya Bychkova posed alongside her Christmas tree to unveil her new 2021 calendar. While the dancer looked absolutely stunning, we couldn't take our eyes off of her tree which had been decorated with gold and silver bows, as well as gold, pink and blue baubles.

