Coleen Nolan's cosy living room is all we need during rainy lockdown days Loose Women star Coleen lives in a beautiful home in Cheshire

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan rarely reveals much of her home, but in a recent post on Instagram, she gave a look at an area of her living room we've never seen before. It features light brown carpets with exposed brick walls, while at the back of the room there seems to be a hatch that opens into the kitchen. The best bit, though, is the cobalt blue Chesterfield button-back sofa with matching cushions.

Coleen captioned the post: "Becks trying to work out what the hell these are? #boxer #kittens #love x," as her dog Becks looked on at the new kittens Coleen has recently bought. She went on to share another adorable post of Becks and one of the kittens, writing, "Just getting to know each other! #loveatfirstsight #boxer #ragdollandsomethingelse x."

Granted, we have seen more of her house (and living room) than before since she started working from home and occasionally dialling in to video calls. In a recent This Morning interview, Coleen filmed from another corner of the living room, and revealed an unexpected feature which co-host of the show Phillip Schofield found amusing: a moose head mounted on the wall.

Coleen shared another look at her living room during an interview on This Morning

"Are you aware that a moose has run really hard into your living room?," he joked. Coleen laughed as she replied, "I know, he isn't following the rules."

Before the interview began, Coleen posted a different photo from inside her home where the moose head is also seen. It showed that the room leads around the corner into an area with Velux windows and large glass doors that open out on to a terrace in the garden.

Coleen lives in Cheshire with her daughter Ciara Fensome, and the pair are currently self-isolating at the property during the coronavirus lockdown.

