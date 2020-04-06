Phillip Schofield mocks Coleen Nolan's choice of interiors on This Morning The presenter had something to say about her living room

This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield had viewers laughing as he mocked Coleen Nolan's choice of home interiors on an interview that she had dialled into from her living room earlier today. The pair were discussing the effects of people breaking the coronavirus lockdown rules but, as their conversation came to an end, Phillip was distracted by something behind Coleen: a moose head.

Coleen Nolan dialled into the interview from her home

"Are you aware that a moose has run really hard into your living room?" Phillip joked. He was referring to a moose head that Coleen has mounted on her wall above a window overlooking her garden.

Coleen took the joke on the chin and laughed as she replied: "I know, he isn't following the rules."

Holly Willoughby and Matthew Wright also joined the call

Fellow This Morning host Holly Willoughby, and Matthew Wright, who had also dialled into the call concerning whether people should be allowed to relax outside of their homes and in public spaces during the hot weather, laughed along with Phillip's joke.

Coleen lives in Cheshire with her teenage daughter Ciara, but it was her son Shane who came to her rescue via Twitter. "Can't wait for the s**t off people thinking that's a real moose head on @NolanColeen's wall," he wrote. But apparently not everyone has as keen an interiors eye as Phillip, since most of Shane's followers said that they hadn't noticed the wall feature.

As for the rest of the property, Coleen has opted for a very modern aesthetic, including glossy white kitchen cabinets with marble worktops, white walls and wooden floors. Come Christmas time, she also likes to transform her home into a grotto which, complete with mini reindeer and celebration signs projected on the walls, we're sure would give Phillip something to joke about.

