Coleen Nolan reveals huge living room on This Morning The Loose Women panellist was interviewed from her home

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan joined This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield for a live interview from her home, and we couldn't take our eyes off of her living room. It was the size that impressed us most – Coleen sat in one corner of the room, so there is clearly more space than what was visible, but the angle provided during her interview showed floors extending way further than your average lounge.

SEE: Inside Loose Women panellist Coleen Nolan's stunning family home

Coleen Nolan revealed her living room on This Morning

Coleen's choice of décor was also very stylish. She has opted for white walls and light wooden flooring with spotlights in the ceiling, while there are rustic wooden accents from a hatch leading to another room, and a door that you can see in the background. There's also an unexpected feature in the form of a moose head mounted on the wall behind, which Phillip had mocked in a previous interview on the show.

SEE: Phillip Schofield mocks Coleen Nolan's choice of interiors

"Are you aware that a moose has run really hard into your living room?", he joked. Coleen laughed as she replied, "I know, he isn't following the rules."

Coleen also shared a post on Instagram ahead of the interview, revealing that the room she filmed in leads around the corner into an area with Velux windows and glass doors that open onto the garden.

SEE: Coleen Nolan shares worries over sister Linda's health after cancer treatment is delayed

A previous photo of Coleen's home revealed a piano underneath the window below the moose head, which Coleen appears to have moved behind her since her last video call from home.

Coleen previously had a piano in front of the window

Above the piano, she now has a framed black and white photo, while the hatch leading into the next room reveals a bright blue sofa.

Coleen lives in Cheshire with her daughter Ciara Fensome, and is currently self-isolating there during the coronavirus pandemic. She has previously shared glimpses of other areas of their home, including a modern kitchen with glossy white cabinets and worktops, and a large island in the middle of the room that Coleen and Ciara use as a breakfast bar.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Coleen Nolan expresses concern over sister Linda's health and cancer treatment

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.