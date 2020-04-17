Loose Women returned to our screens for a one-off episode yesterday as the ladies filmed from their homes for ITV's NHS Day. Christine Lampard was one of the presenters, and it was her gorgeous lounge that caught our attention. She lives with her husband Frank Lampard, their daughter Patricia, and Frank's two daughters Luna and Isla from his former relationship with Elen Rivas in an incredible mansion estimated to be worth £10million, and their living room is every bit as luxurious as you'd expect.

"This Thursday your lunchtime is about to get loose again," Christine said as she introduced the show. "We're back from our living rooms."

It features a grey and white colour scheme that runs throughout the entire ground floor, while there are also three glass shelves on a dark grey panel behind Christine where the family keep photo frames, books, awards and a candle. On Christine's left, there are three cream vases printed with a grey design showing animals and trees and, on the other side, there is a large vase of cream flowers.

Christine filmed Loose Women from her living room

It's not often that Christine (or Frank) reveals much of the family home, but they have shared a few rare looks inside. Their kitchen features glossy white cabinets with grey worktops and a wooden dining table lined with metal-framed chairs, while they have a large garden with a BBQ and a grey sofa and armchair set with a matching table. The ground floor appears to be open plan with a combined living room, kitchen and dining area, with the kitchen defined by a large central island featuring white stools and pendant lights hanging overhead. The family are currently spending all of their time indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic, so we can only hope that we'll soon see more of the property…

