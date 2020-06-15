Prince William reveals gorgeous green décor in new room of Anmer Hall home The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have revealed several glimpses inside their Norfolk home

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have treated royal fans to several glimpses inside Anmer Hall during the coronavirus pandemic, showing how it mostly features interiors in soft shades of cream, white and sage green. So we were a little surprised to see the bold colour palette they have adopted in another room at their country retreat – but we love it!

A new video chat between Prince William and UK sports stars including rugby legend Jonny Wilkinson and former Lionesses footballer Alex Scott shows the Duke sitting in a different room at his second home, which has bottle green walls and a dark wooden fireplace.

Prince William spoke to UK sports stars about mental health

The dark colours are offset by a painting in a gold frame hanging above the fireplace, and bright white doors and architraves around the ceilings. We recently got another peek in the room when the Prince chatted to Arsenal footballers, with the football-mad royal revealing he had the FA Cup trophy at his home ready for when the football season resumes on Wednesday.

Prince William discusses mental health and parenthood

Prince William has continued to focus on the importance of discussing mental health throughout the coronavirus lockdown, and in his call with UK sports players he said it is "vital" that it is talked about.

Prince William previously revealed he has the FA Cup in a video chat with Arsenal

William told those on the call, including Andy Murray's brother Jamie and Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds: "Through the Heads Up campaign, the football community has come together to do its part in driving lasting change by encouraging people to open up about their mental wellbeing, at the same time as embedding a mentally healthy culture across the sport.

"I believe that there is more we can do collectively to ensure this is replicated across all of sport. And that is why I am so happy to be here with you all to discuss how we can make that a reality. We have a unique opportunity to use the tragedy of the pandemic to bring about positive change. As the sporting world begins to return it is vital that we talk about the mental wellbeing of our sportspeople and fans."

