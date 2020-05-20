Prince William shares a peek inside his study at Anmer Hall in new BBC documentary The Duke of Cambridge filmed scenes for his new mental health film at home

They may not have been carrying out their usual public engagements, but the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge appear to have been working harder than ever throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Prince William and Kate have continued to champion causes close to their hearts in a series of video meetings and interviews, and now the Duke has also filmed part of a new BBC documentary from their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

Called Football, Prince William and Mental Health, the show focuses on men's mental health through the prism of football, and was filmed over the course of a year. While much of the documentary was filmed before the coronavirus lockdown implemented, it appears William had to complete filming via video conferences from his country home.

"Well this is a new way we chat isn't it," he says to the men over video chat in a trailer for the documentary, which is due to air on BBC One on 28 May. The Duke is sat in a different room to where we have seen him working before, with burgundy walls and floor-to-ceiling bookshelves visible behind the desk. Cream patterned curtains hang at the window and there are also two cream table lamps on display.

Prince William previously revealed his home office at Kensington Palace

We have previously seen Prince William and Kate working from another room of their country home, with the royal couple filmed at a desk positioned in front of a white door and pale green walls for a series of Zoom calls, including William's appearance on BBC's Big Night In alongside Stephen Fry in April.

Meanwhile, we were previously given a look inside Prince William and Kate's offices at Kensington Palace when they lent their support to a Public Health England initiative to boost the nation's mental health during the coronavirus pandemic in March. Prince William sat at a wooden desk in front of a large fireplace to make phone calls, while Kate revealed her collection of Penguin Clothbound Classics books, which were lined up neatly at the back of her desk.

