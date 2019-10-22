Prince William and Kate Middleton open the doors to their Kensington Palace home for special cause The royals hosted the special event earlier this month

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge proved themselves to be impeccable hosts as they held a special event at Kensington Palace earlier this month. Prince William and Kate invited Radio 1's Teen Heroes of 2019 to their London residence for a meeting, where they were joined by Camilla Cabello and BBC Radio 1 DJs Clara Amfo and Greg James.

Photos shared after the event have given a glimpse inside Kensington Palace, and the impressive spread that was put on for the royals' guests, including plates of sandwiches, cake and fruit lining a wooden table sat in front of the window.

Prince William and Kate hosted BBC Radio 1's Teen Heroes at Kensington Palace (Photo: BBC Radio 1)

The Duke and Duchess appeared in good spirits as they mingled with their guests in a large drawing room, which had pale cream walls and hardwood flooring topped with a large antique rug. At one end of the room there is a traditional fireplace with ornate marble surround, where Prince William, Kate, Clara and Camilla lined up to meet their guests.

GALLERY: Take a look inside Prince William and Kate's home at Kensington Palace

This is the fourth consecutive year that Radio 1's Teen Heroes have been honoured with an invitation to the Palace. The ten finalists were praised by the Duke and Duchess for their inspirational work, and had the once-in-a-lifetime experience of meeting the royals at their family home.

The couple have hosted the event for the last four years (Photo: BBC Radio 1)

The reception took place just a stone's throw away from Apartment 1A, where Prince William and Kate live with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Their home previously belonged to Princess Margaret and boasts five reception rooms, three main bedrooms, dressing rooms, a night and day nursery, and staff quarters.

GALLERY: Who lives at Kensington Palace? Meet Prince William and Kate's royal neighbours

Other members of the royal family who live at Kensington Palace include Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, who are based at Ivy Cottage, where Prince Harry recently collaborated with Ed Sheeran to film a video for World Mental Health Day. The Prince also used to live at the palace, before relocating to Windsor with the Duchess of Sussex in spring.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.