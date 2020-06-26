Nadia Sawalha unveils endless home library – and we are speechless The Loose Women host and her family clearly do a lot of reading

Loose Women presenter Nadia Sawalha often shares a look inside the home that she shares with her husband Mark Adderley and their two daughters Maddie and Kiki-Bee in London, but there is one space that she had, until now, yet to unveil.

The star took to Instagram to share a video of Mark following a Joe Wicks exercise tutorial in an area of the living room that seems to form an endless library.

It features floor-to-ceiling white bookcases that span the width of an entire wall, including shelves that wrap over and around the doorway in the corner, and is decorated with wooden floors and a feathered lampshade. As Nadia filmed Mark exercising during the heatwave, she joked, "I am seriously worried. Nobody is doing this at this time of day in this heat, you're a nutcase Mark. It's not right."

That isn't the extent of Nadia and Mark's book collection, either. Nadia has shared a series of photos in front of another bookcase, complete with glass doors that aren't seen in her recent video, suggesting that it is kept in another area of the home. This one is also the height of the floor to the ceiling, with drawers at the bottom half.

The family also have a wooden TV unit where they store yet more books, and videos on the family's YouTube channel reveal that there are often books left on the dining table and on the kitchen sides.

The property is formed of five bedrooms, with an open-plan kitchen, dining and living room, a utility room (which Nadia recently showed off after a tidying transformation), a walk-in wardrobe for Nadia and an enormous garden. Nadia and Mark are believed to have owned the house for over 18 years, while Nadia's parents live directly next door.

