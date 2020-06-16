Nadia Sawalha unveils huge laundry room – and it has to be seen to be believed The Loose Women star shared a look on Instagram

Loose Women panellist Nadia Sawalha lives at her home in London with her husband Mark and their two children Maddie, 17, and Kiki-Bee, 12, and on Monday the star unveiled the property's laundry room for one of the first times after fans jokily anticipated that she wouldn't get it tidy.

Nadia took to Instagram Stories to reveal that she had, in fact, managed to do so, and said, "So to the 55 per cent of you that answered my poll and said I wouldn't get my laundry room tidy today…" She went on to reference cleaning and organisation Queen and fellow Loose Women host Stacey Solomon. "Now, let's be honest, I don't think Stacey would be proud of me, but look, I've got tins piled up. This to me, is the crème de la crème. Hashtag proud of myself!"

Not least is the fact that she has a room dedicated solely to laundry impressive in its own right, but it's also one of the biggest we have ever seen. There's space for two washing machines, a clothes rail, several clothes horses, an ironing board (fully set up), a fridge freezer and a large shelving unit where Nadia stacks tinned foods and other kitchenware including baking trays and cooking appliances.

As for decoration, the room has rustic wooden floors and white walls, while there don't seem to be any windows, suggesting that it may be within a basement area of the house.

Nadia gave a look inside her living room and dining area on YouTube

Nadia's YouTube channel has given fans a look inside several areas of her home during the coronavirus pandemic as herself and her family film from indoors. She has shared live footage in her garden, as well as pieces to camera in the kitchen and living area where she and Mark discuss everything from mental health to cooking, and vlogs that have even given glimpses inside some of the family's bedrooms.

