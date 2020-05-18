Loose Women panellist Nadia Sawalha is currently in isolation with her husband Mark and their two children Maddie, 17, and Kiki-Bee, 12, and as part of the family's YouTube channel, they have taken to sharing a one-hour-long live CCTV stream direct from their beautiful garden.

Nadia has pledged to do so every day, writing on her Instagram Stories: "Swipe up to spend an hour LIVE in our garden… After me banging on and on about feeling guilty about having a garden @mark_Adderley has found a way to share it… So every day for an hour we set up a LIVE camera for an hour… Sounds of a house and garden… Swipe up."

Nadia and husband Mark were seen dancing in the garden

Sure enough, on Saturday and Sunday, fans were given an access-all-areas look at the home, revealing a huge lawn and plenty of plants and bushes, and they were understandably in awe of the area. "It's beautiful! Lovely moment Nadia and Mark!," one follower wrote, in reference to the moment that Nadia and Mark danced together in the garden. Another added, "Garden looking lovely Mark. Very therapeutic looking at all the greenery." The videos also revealed a small cobbled area in one corner of the garden, where Nadia and Mark have a small bird box hanging from a tree, which leads out into the rest of the garden via a narrow pathway.

Nadia previously shared a look at her walk-in-wardrobe

As for the rest of the home, Nadia also revealed her walk-in wardrobe, and Mark and their daughter Maddie were quick to comment on how messy it was. Nadia stood in a pile of clothes on the floor and, with Mark on camera duty, Maddie said, "And she said my room was bad." And when Nadia said she was on the hunt for an outfit, Mark replied, "Well just get a spade and start digging. It's almost as if the clothes on the floor now have caked into the ground. They've become a rug."

