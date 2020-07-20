Rochelle Humes shares a first look inside her beautiful new home Rochelle and Marvin Humes have been busy moving house over the weekend

Rochelle Humes and her husband Marvin moved into their new home over the weekend, and she's wasted no time in giving her fans a sneak peek inside. The mum-to-be shared a look at her luxurious new bathroom in a post on her Instagram Stories, as she enjoyed some well-deserved relaxation in the bath after a busy few days.

"And breathe…" Rochelle captioned the photo of her new white bathtub, which has central taps and grey and white marble surround. The wall is tiled with marble-effect tiles, and Rochelle has placed a plant on a ledge as a decorative addition to the space.

While the couple have no doubt been busy getting settled into the new property, Rochelle also shared a glimpse at what appears to be her new dressing room with a photo of her growing baby bump.

Standing in front of the full-length mirror surrounded by Hollywood-style light bulbs that fans may recognise from previous outfit posts, Rochelle's photo showed the spacious room she was standing in, which has cream walls and carpets, and appears to lead through to the bathroom.

Rochelle made the surprising announcement that she was moving house during her appearance on This Morning on Friday. Sharing the news at the beginning of the show, co-host Ore said to Rochelle: "The thing is Roch, because everyone knows you as a multi-tasker, superwoman, this isn't even the most important thing you're doing today, is it? What are you doing after 12:30pm?"

"Moving house," Rochelle replied. "I'm sort of not doing it, at the minute I've just got a picture of Marvin watching in the background whilst moving boxes going 'she's not doing nothing because she's going to meet us there at the other end."

She continued: "So yeah, thanks hubby and mum and everyone that's doing that without me, I feel a little bit bad about it."

