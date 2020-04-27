Rochelle Humes' daughters have the playroom of every child's dreams Alaia-Mai and Valentina will have a little brother to play with later this year

Rochelle and Marvin Humes have given fans a glimpse inside the playroom they have created for their daughters Alaia-Mai and Valentina, and it is what every little girl dreams of! The couple has devoted an entire room of their Essex home especially for their daughters to play in, where they had a tea party for their toys over the weekend.

A photo posted of Valentina on Instagram shared a peek at the room, which has whitewashed wooden flooring and a pale grey chevron-patterned wallpaper. A jute rug sits at the centre of the floor with a small white table and chairs on top, while several toys – including a dolls' house – are sat in front of the fireplace.

Rochelle Humes shared a look inside her daughters' amazing playroom

Meanwhile, Rochelle's Instagram Stories show how an entire wall of the playroom has been lined with storage cubes with boxes to keep Alaia-Mai and Valentina's toys organised, while a selection of soft toys and books also sit on top. The girls have their own miniature dolls' pram and a large giraffe toy stood next to the door. On the other side of the room they have their very own market stall positioned within the bay window, so they can play shops together.

RELATED: Inside Rochelle and Marvin Humes' Essex home

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rochelle Humes shares adorable video of daughter

Rochelle and Marvin's sisters will soon have a baby brother to play with after the couple announced the exciting news that they are expecting their third child together in October. The Saturdays singer shared the news with her daughters during an Easter Egg hunt on Easter Sunday, and revealed all about the sweet moment during a chat with Ruth Langsford on This Morning.

MORE: The most stylish celebrity nurseries and children's rooms

The girls have their own miniature market stall and table

"We did a little Easter egg hunt for them yesterday, and we told them at the end, the last egg they found had a little letter from the baby. My eldest daughter cried - she's only seven! I didn't know they knew about happy tears just yet," Rochelle said, before revealing her youngest daughter Valentina's hilarious response when asked: "Do you know what's in Mummy's belly?" Even after reading the letter announcing they're expecting a new family member, she responded with: "A chocolate egg".

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.