Rochelle Humes made a surprising announcement as she made her return to This Morning on Friday – she and husband Marvin are moving house. The mum-to-be admitted she has a busy day ahead after presenting the show alongside Ore Oduba, as she will be moving out of her beautiful family home in Essex.

Sharing the news at the beginning of the show, Ore said to Rochelle: "The thing is Roch, because everyone knows you as a multi-tasker, superwoman, this isn't even the most important thing you're doing today, is it? What are you doing after 12:30pm?"

"Moving house," Rochelle replied. "I'm sort of not doing it, at the minute I've just got a picture of Marvin watching in the background whilst moving boxes going 'she's not doing nothing because she's going to meet us there at the other end."

She continued: "So yeah, thanks hubby and mum and everyone that's doing that without me, I feel a little bit bad about it."

Rochelle's house move may come as a surprise to fans, who have been given regular glimpses inside the couple's current luxurious home on Instagram. The 31-year-old even launched an Instagram account dedicated to sharing home images this week, however, it appears the purpose may be to showcase Rochelle and Marvin's new home once they have settled in.

The former Saturdays singer has already given sneak peeks inside the property this week as she showcased a living room renovation, with newly-laid parquet flooring, and a colourful wall mural she had bought for a new playroom for her daughters Alaia-Mai and Valentina.

The move comes at a busy time for Rochelle; not only is she returning to This Morning for regular presenting duties during Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby's summer holiday, but she is also preparing to welcome her third child, a baby boy, in October.

