Prince Charles and Camilla's country home is like something from a Disney film The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall are currently staying at Highgrove House

Prince Charles and Camilla are currently staying at their country home, Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, and a recent video of the building has left fans speechless.

The Duchess of Cornwall stood outside of the house as a ceremony took place to "mark the transfer of the role of Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles from the Duke of Edinburgh to The Duchess of Cornwall", showing the exterior of the property complete with luscious green, yellow and red creeper plants wrapping over every inch of the walls. The plants frame each gorgeous sash window, with white frames and shutters, and there are grand white double doors with a glass panel at the top. Camilla stood on two concrete steps which lead up to the main entrance, between two perfectly preened plants in large brown pots.

The driveway is just as immaculate. There is a square section of lawn in the middle, and natural cream gravel that winds around each side of the grass.

Prince Charles was previously photographed at the home with Prince William and Prince Harry

A past photo of Charles, William and Harry showed that while the building has had climbing plants on its front for several years, they haven't always been in full bloom as they are now.

Prince Charles unveiled one of the living rooms

In 1982, an image of Prince Charles also revealed one of the living rooms at Highgrove House. Charles sat on a cream sofa with green and blue patterned cushions, and there was a dark chestnut wood side table with framed photos and ornaments on top. The room was decorated with cream walls.

Prince Charles bought the property in 1980, and lived there with Princess Diana and his two sons Prince William and Prince Harry. Inside, the house has nine bedrooms and six bathrooms, but it is also renowned for its beautiful gardens which are set to reopen to the public later this year, following the coronavirus pandemic.

