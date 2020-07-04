Prince Charles reveals cosy room inside Clarence House with Duchess of Cornwall Charles and Camilla have updated the room since last glance

Prince Charles and Camilla have officially returned to their London residence Clarence House, and Charles has given fans a rare look inside one of the rooms. He recorded a video message from the space as he honoured the efforts of the hospitality sector during the coronavirus pandemic, and the clip showed exactly how it is decorated.

It features lime green walls and three pieces of colourful artwork hanging behind Charles. Furniture includes a large mahogany oak table, which Charles sat at, and a wooden side table with a marble top behind him. On top, Charles and Camilla have a blue and white floral lamp with a white shade, and a bunch of pink roses in a metallic bronze vase. The table in front of Charles holds a large wooden engraved chest.

Prince Charles first unveiled the room in a message to the Windrush generation

Charles previously gave a look inside the room when he filmed a tribute message for the Windrush generation and thanked Britain's Caribbean community for their contribution to life in the UK. While much of the room has since stayed the same for his latest video, he and Camilla had previously kept their chest on the opposite side, and a bunch of flowers on the desk as opposed to the rear table. The clip also showed a small wooden jar with a pink tassel lid behind Charles.

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall were the first royals to return to London to resume official engagements in person after isolating during the coronavirus pandemic. Previously, the couple had spent three months at their home in Scotland, Birkhall on the Balmoral Estate. They left London in March and stayed at the property after Charles was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The pair also own Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, which Charles bought in 1980 and previously shared with Princess Diana and his two sons Prince William and Prince Harry.

