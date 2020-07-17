Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, is celebrating her 73rd birthday today, and to mark the occasion, the royal shared a photo inside her main London residence Clarence House. Camilla and Prince Charles were the first royals to return to London after the coronavirus pandemic, following a stay at their home in Scotland, Birkhall, on the Balmoral estate.

SEE: Inside Prince Charles' wife Camilla's unseen private home Ray Mill House

A post on Clarence House's official Instagram page unveiled a look inside their stunning garden, complete with an enormous water fountain. Camilla posed next to the feature, showing that it is surrounded with a line of plants including pink and purple flowers and various types of bushes. The caption reads, "Thank you for all the birthday wishes for The Duchess of Cornwall."

MORE: A tour of Prince Charles and Camilla's stunning country home Highgrove House

Loading the player...

WATCH: Camilla Duchess of Cornwall joins Kate Middleton for Zoom call from inside home

Since returning to London, Camilla has unveiled another unseen area inside the home. She joined Kate Middleton for a Zoom call during Children's Hospice Week (22 to 26 June), to thank three of their respective children's hospice patronages for their work during the COVID-19 crisis. The room features lime green walls with white wainscoting and a ledge at one side, where Camilla keeps a wooden trinket box. Behind her, there is a wooden dresser with various bunches of flowers in white floral vases, and a floor lamp with a cream shade and a gold base. Several paintings hang on the walls in black frames.

Clarence House was previously the home to the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, as well as the Queen Mother, who lived there until her death in 2002.

Prince Charles carried out extensive renovation work before he moved into Clarence House, but has kept many of the rooms exactly as they were when his grandmother lived there.

The couple also own Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, as well as Llwynywermod in Wales, and Camilla's private home Ray Mill House in Wiltshire.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.