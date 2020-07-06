Prince Charles and Camilla's bedroom unveiled: see where the couple stay at their country home Take a look inside their most private space

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, own several properties including Birkhall estate in Scotland, Clarence House in London, Llynywermod in Wales and Highgrove House in Gloucestershire. The couple have shared glimpses inside both Clarence House and Birkhall during the coronavirus pandemic, where they have split their time, but a past photo shows exactly where the couple stay when at Highgrove House.

SEE: 7 royal bedrooms that reveal more than ever

Prince Charles and Camilla's bedroom at Highgrove House

Just before Prince Charles bought Highgrove House in the Cotswolds in August 1980, a picture of the yellow bedroom inside was released. It is decorated with patterned wallpaper (presumably yellow, given the name of the room) and carpet, while furniture includes a wooden side table, a desk at the end of the bed, a floral bed frame and matching curtains. There are also several framed pieces of artwork hanging on the walls, and two bedside tables with matching lamps.

MORE: Inside Princess Diana's bedrooms from every home she lived in

Prince Charles first moved into the home with Princess Diana and his two sons Prince William and Prince Harry, suggesting that Princess Diana may also have stayed in the same bedroom. Elsewhere, there are eight further bedrooms and six bathrooms, as well as beautiful gardens which are set to reopen to the public later this year following the coronavirus pandemic.

Prince Charles and Camilla's living room at Highgrove House

At the same time that a photo of the bedroom was released, a look at the living room was also unveiled. Much like the bedroom, it has floral curtains and a floral sofa, with four separate armchairs. There are three wooden side tables, with matching lamps and several vases of flowers.

Prince Charles and Camilla's dining room at Highgrove House

The dining room has a large wooden table with space for six guests and more floral curtains. On the wall, there are two framed photos and two mounted candelabras.

Prince Charles and Camilla use Highgrove House as a country retreat, and while they have now returned to Clarence House in London, it is likely that they will hope to visit Highgrove House soon after being unable to do so.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Charles shares look inside home office at Birkhall

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.