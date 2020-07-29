Harry Redknapp lives in a £3.5million mansion in Sandbanks, Dorset, with his wife Sandra, and a recent Instagram post shared by the Celebrity Gogglebox star has unveiled what may be its most impressive feature: an enormous terrace.

Harry shared a photo of himself and Sandra enjoying an al fresco dinner in the space, revealing modern glass doors with grey frames, frosted glass walls, and a selection of grey and white furniture. Harry and Sandra sat at a circular wooden table with white dining chairs, while the background showed a white sun lounger, and a grey sofa with large cushions.

Harry captioned the post, "Summer night BBQs with Sarn."

Harry's terrace boasts sea views

Harry previously shared another photo of himself and his two pet bulldogs on the terrace. This one unveiled glass railing, two grey plant pots at one side, and a stunning view of the sea.

Every room in Harry's home has its own balcony

In fact, Harry's home has several outdoor terraces. An exterior shot of the building showed that there seems to be a balcony for each and every room on the top floor, as well as the main space that wraps around the entire ground floor, while every single room has floor to ceiling windows to take advantage of the views.

Inside, Harry and Sandra also have their very own swimming pool and cinema room. The décor echoes the modern design of the terrace, with a white and grey colour scheme, minimalist kitchen cupboards, a flatscreen TV built into the living room wall and an electric glass fireplace.

Harry's living room has a navy blue velvet sofa

Harry and Sandra have furnished their living room with a navy blue velvet corner sofa, grey and metallic silver cushions and a wooden coffee table in the middle. The space has high ceilings, and there are floor-length grey curtains at the glass doors that lead out onto the terrace.

