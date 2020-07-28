Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez are in the process of moving into a new "dream home" with their daughter Mia and pet dogs Norman and Ollie, and if their current property in Manchester is anything to go by, we're expecting big things. On Monday, Gemma took to Instagram with a video inside their walk-in wardrobe, which she filmed shortly after giving birth to her daughter Mia.

The room has white walls, fluffy grey carpets, and floor-to-ceiling wardrobes with glass doors and coordinating grey frames. Gemma posed in an additional freestanding full length mirror positioned at one side, while the reflection showed a large window with white shutters, and a grey brushed velvet trunk-turned-seat which sits beneath it.

The video came as part of a carousel, as Gemma showed the difference in her body shape between three weeks postpartum to her current physique. "First video 3wks postpartum to now. Ladies, give yourselves credit where it’s due," she captioned the post.

Gemma Atkinson showed off her current physique as daughter Mia turns one

"There’s no time frame or end goal (with those comes added pressure). There’s just you and the choices you make when it comes to your nutrition and your lifestyle. A baby doesn’t 'wreck your body' as I was constantly told. It highlights how incredible our bodies are and, in my case, the few extra stretch marks I got on my bum are my reminder when for 9 months, I was lucky enough to have a JLo backside. Also, remember I trained for years before falling pregnant and muscle memory is real! That hasn’t made it any easier by any means, I’ve still had to graft to feel like myself again BUT, if you’re new to training don’t compare yourself to those who’ve done it for longer. Staying in our own lane is vital."

Gemma and Gorka have lived at their home for two years, and after the move was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, the couple are officially at the packing stage.

