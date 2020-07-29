Prince William reveals glimpse inside beautiful reception room at Kensington Palace home

The Duke of Cambridge has offered a rare look inside his family home at Kensington Palace, where he joined Peter Crouch to record an episode of his podcast, That Peter Crouch Podcast. Prince William hosted the former England footballer and his co-hosts Tom Fordyce and Chris Stark in a reception room at Kensington Palace prior to the coronavirus lockdown in March, and the setting is certainly impressive.

GALLERY: Inside Prince William and Kate's home at Kensington Palace

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince William recorded with Peter Crouch at Kensington Palace

The group sat around a dark wooden dining table on matching wooden chairs with black cushioned seats. A complementing wooden unit lines the centre of the wall behind where Peter sat, and a pair of matching patterned lamps sit on tables at either end, with gold wall lights hanging overhead.

The room has traditional décor with cream walls, dark wooden flooring and luxurious gold accents. It was the perfect setting for the Duke to host his guests, we just hope they didn't spill any of their takeaway curry on the tapestry rug underneath the dining table!

The group sat at a reception room in Kensington Palace in March

The Duke took part in the special episode of the podcast in support of the Heads Up campaign. The episode was recorded in two parts – at Kensington Palace in March, and via video call earlier this month.

MORE: Inside Anmer Hall, where the Cambridges have stayed during lockdown

Heads Together partnered with The Football Association (of which William is President) last August to start Heads Up, a campaign that uses football to normalise the conversation around mental health.

Prince William and the team ate takeaway curries together

Speaking about the campaign on the podcast, William said: "We all have mental health, and we all have to stay mentally fit… It's a strength to talk about your mental health, it's not a weakness. You know if you're not feeling well, something's bothering you, talk about it – it's not a problem."

William also revealed the worst gift he had ever bought the Duchess of Cambridge – a pair of binoculars – something he says Kate has never let him forget.

STORY: Why Prince William and Kate won't return to London anytime soon

"That was early on in the courtship that was. I wrapped them. They were really nice. I was trying to convince myself about it," he said. "I was like, 'but these are really amazing, look how far you can see!' She was looking at me going, 'they're binoculars, what's going on?'. It didn't go well. Honestly I have no idea why I bought her a pair of binoculars."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.