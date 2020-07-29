Loose Women star Coleen Nolan moved house during the lockdown period, and on Tuesday, she took to Instagram with a glimpse inside her new living room for the very first time. The image shows two of her pet dogs in their beds, while the space has wooden floors and white walls. It is open-plan alongside her kitchen and dining room, as it wraps around one corner and a dining chair is seen in the background. Coleen has decorated with a string of warm fairy lights, and her dogs' food and water bowls are lined up against one wall.

As Coleen joked about her dogs having slept in the wrong beds, she captioned the photo, "Guys what is going on? Becks you're just way too big for that bed! #buddysbed #stupidboxer #yorkie."

Coleen announced the news that she had moved property on an episode of Loose Women, when she filmed from her kitchen and inadvertently revealed its gorgeous design.

Coleen Nolan revealed her new kitchen on Loose Women

In keeping with her living and dining area, it has wooden floors and white walls, as well as a combination of white and grey kitchen cupboards. Her worktops are a glossy black style, and she has added yet more fairy lights around her shelves. Appliance-wise, Coleen has a traditional grey AGA oven, and a black and white kettle.

There are two large Velux windows that let in plenty of natural light, besides glass patio doors that were seen on Coleen's right-hand side.

As Coleen spoke to her fellow Loose Women hosts Andrea McLean, Nadia Sawalha and Brenda Edwards, she said, "I love my kitchen. It's a new house so I'm loving it."

She went on to explain the struggles she faced amid social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. "It was really close as to whether we could or couldn't move," she explained. "And luckily, the solicitors said that because we'd exchanged and completed actually by law, you kind of have to move. But we had to do it while we were social distancing, so it took three cars and a really small van, it took 12 and a half hours for us to move 20 minutes up the road. With 15 animals."

She now lives at the property with two of her three children – Ciara and Shane Jr.

