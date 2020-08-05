Prince Charles' former home for sale for £3.5million: see inside King Charles I also stayed at the property

Prince Charles' former home, the Manor House at Bradninch in Devon, has gone up for sale for £3.5million. The mansion was owned by the Duchy of Cornwall between 1874 and 1976, the private royal estate currently overseen by Prince Charles, while King Charles I has also stayed at the property. It's listed as Grade II and features six bedrooms (King Charles I occupied the master suite), an indoor swimming pool, a private lake and seven acres of land. Take a look inside…

The kitchen

The home has been renovated since King Charles I stayed there, and its current owners have modernised the kitchen with glossy cream cabinets, black marble worktops and spotlights in the ceiling.

The living room

The living room features high ceilings, wooden floors and an exposed brick fireplace. The home's current residents have furnished the space with a grey L-shaped sofa.

Another reception room features wooden panelled walls and an open log fireplace. It has red patterned sofas with fringing, and a hand-carved ceiling.

A third living space has high vaulted ceilings with wooden panels, and a wall formed entirely of exposed brick.

The dining room

The majestic dining room is decorated with yellow walls and two jewelled chandeliers. A long wooden table is positioned in the middle of the space.

The swimming pool

The Manor House boasts its own indoor swimming pool. The space has wooden vaulted ceilings and brown floor tiles.

The master bedroom

The master bedroom is known as the King Charles Room, in honour of the monarch's stay there in 1644. It has a wooden four-poster bed and a tall alcove ceiling with a wooden balcony at the top.

Another bedroom in the home has a more muted design, with cream walls, floors and furniture, and a coordinating window seat.

The garden

The home has a large outdoor patio, with a wooden dining table and a cream parasol.

The home is surrounded by seven acres of land, including its own private lake.

Photos courtesy of Knight Frank.

