Prince Charles' former home for sale for £3.5million: see inside

King Charles I also stayed at the property

Bridie Wilkins

Prince Charles' former home, the Manor House at Bradninch in Devon, has gone up for sale for £3.5million. The mansion was owned by the Duchy of Cornwall between 1874 and 1976, the private royal estate currently overseen by Prince Charles, while King Charles I has also stayed at the property. It's listed as Grade II and features six bedrooms (King Charles I occupied the master suite), an indoor swimming pool, a private lake and seven acres of land. Take a look inside…

The kitchen

prince-charles-house-kitchen

The home has been renovated since King Charles I stayed there, and its current owners have modernised the kitchen with glossy cream cabinets, black marble worktops and spotlights in the ceiling.

The living room

prince-charles-house-living-room-again

The living room features high ceilings, wooden floors and an exposed brick fireplace. The home's current residents have furnished the space with a grey L-shaped sofa.

prince-charles-house-lounge

Another reception room features wooden panelled walls and an open log fireplace. It has red patterned sofas with fringing, and a hand-carved ceiling.

prince-charles-house-living-room

A third living space has high vaulted ceilings with wooden panels, and a wall formed entirely of exposed brick.

The dining room

prince-charles-house-dining-room

The majestic dining room is decorated with yellow walls and two jewelled chandeliers. A long wooden table is positioned in the middle of the space.

The swimming pool

prince-charles-house-pool

The Manor House boasts its own indoor swimming pool. The space has wooden vaulted ceilings and brown floor tiles.

The master bedroom

prince-charles-house-bedroom

The master bedroom is known as the King Charles Room, in honour of the monarch's stay there in 1644. It has a wooden four-poster bed and a tall alcove ceiling with a wooden balcony at the top.

prince-charles-house-bedroom-2

Another bedroom in the home has a more muted design, with cream walls, floors and furniture, and a coordinating window seat.

The garden

prince-charles-house-garden

The home has a large outdoor patio, with a wooden dining table and a cream parasol.

prince-charles-house-lake

The home is surrounded by seven acres of land, including its own private lake. 

Photos courtesy of Knight Frank.

