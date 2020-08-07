Ola Jordan reveals huge pool at home with James amid heatwave The Strictly stars have the perfect spot to cool off

Strictly Come Dancing stars Ola and James Jordan moved into their "forever home" in Kent in 2019. The couple often share glimpses of the property on social media, and a recent Instagram Story by Ola has unveiled their incredible outdoor swimming pool.

Just in time for the heatwave in the UK, the couple have the perfect set up featuring two rattan sun loungers with grey cushions and a matching parasol, and a coordinating dining set formed of two large sofas with striped cushions, and a table with a glass top in the middle. The pool, meanwhile, is framed with grey concrete tiles, and there is a small black pool house at the end, within a row of tall bushes.

Ola Jordan posted a photo of her pool on Instagram

Ola captioned the photo, "Hot stuff," along with a heart emoji.

Ola and James gave HELLO! a first look at their pool as they gave us an exclusive tour of their property shortly after moving in. They posed for a series of photos next to the water, revealing that there are also two large panels in the corners of the pool, as well as steps in the middle.

Ola and James Jordan gave HELLO! an exclusive home tour

The home also has a large walk-in wardrobe which Ola explained is now home to her coveted Strictly glitterball trophy, after winning the competition with news presenter Chris Hollins in 2009.

"I've got my Strictly glitterball in my dressing room," she said. "It's sparkling away, and when the sun hits it it sparkles everywhere. It's very pretty."

Elsewhere, they also have a beautiful living room, designed with a muted grey colour scheme, and furnished with two white leather sofas and armchairs. When Ola and James first revealed the space, Ola added that they had intended to make it more personal. "It's not quite finished here," she told HELLO!. "There's not that many pictures on the walls. It's still a work in progress and I still think it's going to take a while for us to be happy with it."

