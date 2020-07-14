Strictly stars Ola and James Jordan unveil stunning modern living room The couple moved into their forever home in 2019

Strictly Come Dancing stars Ola and James Jordan moved into their "forever home" in Kent in 2019, and a recent video by James inadvertently revealed their stunning living room. He filmed their baby daughter Ella lying on the sofa, before panning the camera to show a flatscreen TV mounted on the wall above a modern glass fireplace. The room is decorated with plush grey carpets, matching walls with white wainscoting, and metallic silver accents in the form of candlesticks, vases, a coffee table and cushions.

On the back wall, there are large sliding glass doors that lead out into their garden, framed with brushed velvet grey curtains.

James and Ola gave HELLO! an exclusive tour of their new home shortly after moving in, and since they hadn't yet welcomed baby Ella into the world, it looks like they have now made a few changes.

James and Ola Jordan have made some changes to their living room since welcoming baby Ella

When we first visited the home, James and Ola had their metallic silver coffee table in the middle of the room. Now, James' video shows they have added a bright blue mat, presumably for both safety and entertainment purposes for Ella, on the floor next to it.

James and Ola also had a small side table with a framed photograph from their wedding next to one of the sofas. It seems as though the couple have since removed the table, as baby Ella starts to find her feet and crawl.

James and Ola have their own dressing room

Upstairs, the Strictly couple have their very own dressing room, where Ola keeps her Strictly glitterball on display. "I've got my Strictly glitterball in my dressing room," she told HELLO!. "It's sparkling away, and when the sun hits it it sparkles everywhere. It's very pretty."

James and Ola also have their very own outdoor swimming pool with an outhouse, and a selection of rattan sun loungers and dining furniture.

