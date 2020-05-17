Ola Jordan shows off her and James' impressive swimming pool – 'getting ready for summer' The family-of-three have an impressive house in Kent

Ola and James Jordan have an incredible house in the pretty county of Kent and on Saturday the mother-of-one shared a rare look at her stunning swimming pool, which she is getting ready ahead of the summer.

"Getting our pool ready for the summer, can't wait!" she could be heard saying in a video posted on her stories, which showed her large pool, part of her patio, her impressive garden and lovely wicker furniture.

Ola revealed she was getting her swimming pool ready for the summer

James and Ola gave HELLO! an exclusive tour of their new property shortly after moving in last year, and it's easy to see why they are calling it their "forever home". The house is modern and spacious, with its own outdoor swimming pool, huge walk-in wardrobe, and plenty of space for their growing family.

The new parents recently opened up about the reality of having a baby in a pristine house, with dad James revealing that seeing his daughter Ella's mess everywhere breaks his heart.

The couple have an incredible outdoor space in their Kent home

"I've ordered new toys online because I didn't have any toys! So I've ordered more colourful things so she can look at it. Obviously not having children, everything we bought pre-baby was to match the house. Everything is grey and white! Poor thing is like, 'I want colour!' so I've bought her a colourful mat," Ola said in the couple's weekly HELLO! column.

James added: "My lounge has rubbish everywhere! Honestly, my friend said to me, because we're very OCD with our house, they said, 'I can't wait until you have the baby and there's going to be mess everywhere,' and I went, 'No there won't. There will not be a mess everywhere.' But there is! Her mess is everywhere! My lounge breaks my heart!"

The proud mother posing with her daughter Ella

Clearly the mess isn't bothering the pair too much really, as James later said: "When I look in the hallway there are prams, there's mess and plates everywhere. There are bottles everywhere that need to be washed, clothes, I literally walk around with a muslin cloth on my shoulder all the time and I forget about it. It's my new accessory!"