Ola and James Jordan have given fans an envy-inducing tour of their impressive outdoor space, which boasts a huge swimming pool, an amazing hot tub and a fancy barbeque grill. The former Strictly Come Dancing stars, who became parents in February, were seen soaking up the warm weather whilst kicking back in their garden. With Ola panning across the swimming pool to her husband in the hot tub, she was seen gently patting her three-month-old tot to sleep.

WATCH: Ola Jordan gives tour of impressive pool

Moments later, James then put on his BBQ whilst Ola swam a few laps in their pool. The outdoor swimming pool has been lined with rattan sun loungers - and is definitely the ideal spot for enjoying the summer weather! The family-of-three live in a rather large mansion in Kent, and have previously given HELLO! an exclusive tour of their home after moving in last year. The property is modern and spacious, with a huge walk-in wardrobe, a garden with impressive views and plenty of space for their growing family.

Baby Ella was seen having a nap

The new parents recently opened up about the reality of having a baby in a pristine house, with dad James revealing that seeing his daughter Ella's mess everywhere breaks his heart. In the couple's weekly HELLO! column, James said: "My lounge has rubbish everywhere! Honestly, my friend said to me, because we're very OCD with our house, they said, 'I can't wait until you have the baby and there's going to be mess everywhere,' and I went, 'No there won't. There will not be a mess everywhere.' But there is! Her mess is everywhere! My lounge breaks my heart!"

"When I look in the hallway there are prams, there's mess and plates everywhere," he added. "There are bottles everywhere that need to be washed, clothes, I literally walk around with a muslin cloth on my shoulder all the time and I forget about it. It's my new accessory!"

