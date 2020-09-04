Vogue Williams unveils impressive new home transformation with Spencer Matthews The couple recently bought a new property in Dublin

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews recently bought a new home in Dublin, Ireland, and a new photo shared by Vogue has revealed how the renovation process is going.

She took to Instagram to show what seems to be the reception hall, with a before and after shot. Initially, the space was overrun with boxes and furniture, but the second image unveiled a brand new wooden flooring, while everything had been put in its rightful place.

Vogue and Spencer's hallway before

Vogue captioned the snaps, "We are… Getting there!!"

Vogue and Spencer's hallway after

Vogue and Spencer also own a home in London, where they spend most of their time with their children Theodore and Gigi Margaux, but the couple had been searching for a new home in Dublin, where Vogue is originally from, for a year before they found the perfect property.

"After almost a year of back and forth we have our dream house in Ireland," she wrote on Instagram.

Vogue previously owned an apartment in the area, but explained that they were in need of more space during their visits as she awaited the arrival of her baby daughter Gigi Margaux.

Vogue and Spencer's home in London has an open-plan living area

"Lots of people are asking if I've moved home," she said. "No, we aren’t moving home but we have wanted a bigger space in Dublin for a long time. Now we can all fit and hopefully spend a little more time in Ireland."

She added that she was going to be completely renovating the house, with a "light and airy" aesthetic, and it looks as though she has made good progress.

"I'm redoing the entire house we just bought in Ireland," she told her followers. "Just going through mood boards with @Venturainteriordesign."

Vogue and Spencer bought their home in London in 2017, featuring an open-plan living, dining and kitchen area, a large outdoor terrace and a tropical-themed nursery for their son Theo.

