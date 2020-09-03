Coleen Rooney shares glimpse inside stunning £6million home with Wayne The couple live with their four sons in Cheshire

Coleen and Wayne Rooney live in Cheshire with their sons Kai, Klay, Kit and Cass, in a house that is said to be worth £6million. The couple often reveal glimpses inside of the property on social media, and a recent post shared by Coleen offered a look inside the open-plan kitchen and dining area.

It showed three shots of her eldest sons Kai, Klay and Kit in their school uniform, which Coleen had arranged into a collage as they stood in the same spot, in front of patio doors with grey frames, overlooking the enormous garden. The room is decorated with wooden floors, as seen in previous photos.

When Coleen and Wayne took to home schooling the boys during the coronavirus lockdown period, they shared another photo inside the kitchen and dining area, revealing that the walls are painted white, with grey wainscoting matching the patio doors.

The room has a glossy black dining table

There is a glossy black dining table in the middle, with crocodile leather black chairs and a silver mirrored flower pot in the centre.

At one side of the room, there is a black wooden console table, beneath a large mirror mounted on the wall.

Another shot of Wayne and one of his sons showed that the front of the room has windows overlooking the front of the house, with white frames and black floor length curtains.

A large mirror is mounted on the wall

Despite how impressive their current home is, the Rooneys are currently in the process of building their dream home nearby. According to reports, it's worth an estimated £20million and covers 40 acres, with a cinema, an indoor swimming pool, a wine cellar, a stable area with space for 14 horses, an orangery, a snooker room, and of course – a football pitch for Wayne to practice his skills.

There will also be six bedrooms with en suites each and a garage for six cars.

