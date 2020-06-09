Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews married on 8 June 2018 with an intimate ceremony on Spencer's family's 3000-acre Scottish estate, Affric Lodge, and while the couple have already shared a series of stunning photos from the day with HELLO!, Vogue has unveiled more in honour of their anniversary.

She took to Instagram on the day with two beautiful pictures: one of the couple kissing against the backdrop of a picturesque loch, and another of the pair walking along the banks with a bagpipe player in tow. She captioned the post, "This day two years ago I married my best friend. What an amazing two years it's been and almost two babies later. Happy anniversary, love you @spencermatthews."

Meanwhile, Spencer shared a more recent selfie of the couple in Battersea Park to mark the occasion, and wrote, "Happy 2nd wedding anniversary my darling. Each day I love you more than the last. Here's to a lifetime together."

Shortly after their big day, Spencer told HELLO!, "Everything has fallen into place. As we've said before, we are best friends, we love being together, so it does just feel perfect. We're delighted. I can't imagine life without Vogue at this point. People ask, what's changed? What's different? But it's just part of growing up, meeting your soulmate and moving on with life. I just turned 30, too, so it's a big year for me. Engagement, wedding, my 30th, a baby, and taking up golf, all in 2018. It's unbelievable."

Vogue added, "The thought of spending the rest of our lives together just feels normal. Waking up every day beside Spencer and falling asleep by him every night is what I want. We want to plan for the future – where we're going to live, what we're going to do, how many kids we're going to have." Fast forward two years and the pair are now proud parents to baby Theodore, who was born in September 2018.

