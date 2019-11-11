Vogue Williams reveals her top tips for throwing the best Christmas party at home The mother-of-one has Christmas all sorted...

As we head into the festive season, your calendar will begin to be filled with invitations for work Christmas parties and gatherings with family and friends. But why not become the hostess with the mostess this year? Organising a party in your own home can be a daunting task, but one person who has this all sorted is Vogue Williams. From how to decorate your house to the best food to serve and what outfit to wear, she spoke to HELLO! about her top tips for us to copy.

Vogue Williams on... Christmas decor

Although she will be spending Christmas in the Caribbean with her husband Spencer Matthews and their one-year-old son Theodore (not that we're jealous!), this is not affecting Vogue's plans to decorate their stylish London home with the help of Wayfair. While she said "it's not going to be as epic as it is other years", the new mum revealed: "We're actually going to decorate quite early! Spencer isn't as into Christmas as I am but we go to St Barts in December and so I really want to get the place looking gorgeous before we go. We might not get a real tree this year but I've got a small tree my friend gave me and some small little decorations."

She continued: "We're definitely going to have fairy lights and loads of foliage, some faux holly and trees that we can just leave and they're not going to die whilst we're away. I've got a huge vase we're going to fill with little Christmas baubles."

Whether you opt for a sit-down meal or simply serve nibbles and drinks, the one thing that takes centre stage at a Christmas party is the dining table. Vogue described her usual interior design style as "eclectic" with lots of colours and patterns, and she continued with that style by choosing an unusual but elegant colour scheme that wouldn't be limited to the festive period.

Speaking of her Christmas makeover with Wayfair, she told HELLO!: "I’m so in love with the tabletop set-up! When it comes to seasonal decor I tend to shy away from anything too classic or traditional, so the contemporary blue, mint & gold tones suit my style perfectly." Describing it as her "dream" table, she continued: "Obviously, we wanted it to be super festive but I wanted to get stuff we could use all year. So we went for blue tones and I think it looks really cool."

Vogue Williams on... Christmas food and drink

And it wouldn't be the festive period without an array of decadent foods and drinks. When asked her top tips for a Christmas party menu, she revealed some quick and easy foods that are sure to please everyone. "For parties, I'd just have loads of little nibbles that you can make in advance," she said. "Everyone loves a mince pie! I personally don't love a mince pie but everybody else does so it's essential to have them on hand, and again, you can just buy them from the shops so that makes it even easier."

The 34-year-old also joked: "Have a lot of drink - you can't run out of booze that's like the number one rule!" While her favourite tipple at Christmas is classic champagne, she also said she plans to cater for all tastes with her new Wayfair barcart. "It will be well-stocked with classic tipples as well as virgin drinks so we can all enjoy it together."

Vogue Williams on... Christmas outfits

Other than having the most incredibly decorated home, the blonde beauty shared her secrets on how to dress to impress as the hostess. And we love her combination of Christmas sparkles and comfort! "You start off the night in shoes but there's no point, you're never going to wear shoes in your own house, and that's the beauty of being in your own house. So I'd just wear a really sparkly dress, some tights and my favourite slippers - Christmas slippers!" We don't know about you, but that's one tip we're certainly going to try this year.

And while adorable little Theodore may be sleeping during the party, he will join his parents in getting into the festive spirit. Vogue said: "We love dressing him in little outfits...and maybe we'll get matching pyjamas too because that is the kind of stuff I love." After his sweet Dumbo look on Halloween, we're not sure we'll be able to handle that level of cuteness!

