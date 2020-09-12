The Duchess of Sussex joined Smart Works clients to talk about their experience and how it had helped transform their lives on the initiative's first anniversary, and in Meghan's latest video appearance she has given fans another sneak peek inside her £11.2million home

MORE: When royals colour co-ordinate! Matching looks from Prince Harry and Meghan, Prince William and Kate and more

Meghan and Prince Harry bought their first home in Montecito, California together, in July of this year, where they now live with their one-year-old son Archie Harrison.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings on deal with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

While we've been treated to a few glimpses inside the beautiful property, this is the first look we've had of what looks like the couple's dining room.

Featuring smooth stone panels and a stylish mantelpiece topped with a chic light and artwork, it's further proof that Sussexes are taking the decoration of their new family home seriously.

The Smart Set Capsule Collection helps prepare thousands of unemployed women for job success, and one year ago Smart Works announced the launch of The Smart Set Capsule Collection with The Duchess of Sussex.

WATCH: The Duchess of Sussex discusses the Smart Set Capsule Collection in new video

Launched in partnership with four leading fashion brands; John Lewis & Partners, Marks & Spencer, Jigsaw and Misha Nonoo, the collection was designed to create a perfect working wardrobe for Smart Works clients.

MORE: Green-fingered royals who love gardening

It was inspired by The Duchess’ firsthand insights from her many visits to Smart Works, where she noticed that while donations were plentiful, they weren’t always the right choices or sizes.

Meghan appeared via video link

The collection included a chic white shirt, an elegant blazer, well cut trousers, a dress that flatters everyone and the perfect tote.

To celebrate the first anniversary, The Duchess of Sussex sat down to speak to Karla, Charlene and Agnieszka, three previous clients, to see how their time at Smart Works has helped transform their lives.

After listening to their stories, Meghan said: “People can say that so much of Smart Works is about the clothes themselves but it's really not ... all of that stuff is the exterior but it's what it does for you on the inside that ends up being the best accessory. It’s the confidence, it's what is built within, that is the piece that you walk out of that room with and walk into the interview with.”